[PHOTO] Two Semi-Trailers Crashed On Queensland's Bruce Highway, With One Lodged Under A Bridge

Two semi-trailers crashed at around 9:30 this morning on the Bruce Highway, causing traffic delays north of Brisbane.

One of the trucks was wedged up under the Anzac Avenue overpass at North Lakes, according to ABC News.

This photo was posted by ABC News on twitter.

Crash involving two trucks cuts traffic on Bruce Highway north of Brisbane http://t.co/UCX1ucvWEi #knowthestory pic.twitter.com/kXDbTWljQu — ABC News (@abcnews) October 1, 2013

All southbound lanes of the highway were blocked.

Paramedics were treating a 47-year old man for back pain, though no serious injuries were reported.

UPDATE: Southbound lanes of Bruce Hwy at Anzac Ave overpass will remain closed for an indefinite period #bnetraffic http://t.co/twVEGrL3QJ — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) October 1, 2013

Lengthy delays on the Bruce Highway southbound after 2 truck crash near North Lakes, avoid if you can! @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/0FFp57cwvT — Zoe Russell (@ZoeARussell) October 1, 2013

