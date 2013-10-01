[PHOTO] Two Semi-Trailers Crashed On Queensland's Bruce Highway, With One Lodged Under A Bridge

Ben Collins

Two semi-trailers crashed at around 9:30 this morning on the Bruce Highway, causing traffic delays north of Brisbane.

One of the trucks was wedged up under the Anzac Avenue overpass at North Lakes, according to ABC News.

This photo was posted by ABC News on twitter.

All southbound lanes of the highway were blocked.

Paramedics were treating a 47-year old man for back pain, though no serious injuries were reported.

Now read: I’ve Finally Figured Out Why Some Crazy Republicans Want To Shut The Government Down!

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.