The look on the Trumps' faces as they watched Ted Cruz speak says it all

A photo snapped by a Getty Images photographer captured the Trump family’s reaction to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Wednesday speech before the Republican National Convention — and the look on their faces appeared to say it all.

Win McNamee/Getty Images Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump stand as they listen to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speak during the third day of the Republican National Convention

Cruz was booed off the stage after declining to endorse Trump during his speech and instead telling the audience to “vote your conscience” in November.

“To those listening, please, don’t stay home in November,” Cruz said. “Stand, and speak, and vote your conscience, vote for candidates up and down the ticket who you trust to defend our freedom and to be faithful to the Constitution.”

Boos immediately erupted from the audience as attendees started chanting, “We want Trump!”

