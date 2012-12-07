SPOTTED: A Truck Full Of Ferraris In China

Seeing a Ferrari as powerful as the F12berlinetta or 458 Italia is always a pleasure. Seeing five of them in one spot is something else altogether. Rarely is the theft of a truck this tempting.



According to Car News China, which shared the photos with us, the Ferraris were being delivered to a government vehicle testing centre. There, they must pass an emissions test before hitting the road.

Have you spotted a rare or unusual way of getting around in your travels? Did you take a photo? Do you like sharing? Let me know via e-mail: [email protected] or on Twitter: @adavies47.

Photo: Car News China

Photo: Car News China

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.