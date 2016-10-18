Here is the best look yet at the injured finger Trevor Bauer will pitch with in the ALCS and it is worse than we imagined

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer was supposed to start Game 2 of the American League Championship Series but was scratched after a freak accident with a drone sliced his finger.

Bauer will instead start for the Indians in Game 3, despite the injury, and prior to the game he met with the media. During the session Bauer explained that he was working on a drone when one of the four propellers suddenly started and cut the pinky finger on his throwing hand.

While the injury sounded painful, we didn’t get the full extent of it until warm-ups prior to the game. That’s when TBS captured this image of the finger and it looks worse than anybody imagined.

GAH! Just looking at this, it would seem that Bauer is lucky the drone didn’t cut hit his finger off.

