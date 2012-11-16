Take A Look Inside The New Cadillac ATS That's Giving Luxury Cars A Run For Their Money

Photo: Alex Davies
Cadillac has a big plan to return to the top of the luxury market now dominated by foreign brands like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW, and the all-new ATS is a crucial part of it.To prove the once-great brand is back in business, GM gave me a Premium 3.6L ATS (worth $50,035) for a weekend.
I used the opportunity to drive from New York to Boston and back. Over the nearly 500 miles on the car, I got to test out all its features, and really see how it compares to the best.
Read my full review to see how it stacks up, and take a look at the photos from my test drive to see for yourself.
The ATS is a big part of Cadillac's plan to compete with luxury makes like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW.
When air is not needed to cool the engine, grille shutters automatically close to maximise aerodynamics.
The side mirrors are also designed for aerodynamics and to reduce wind noise. It seems to work — the car is nearly silent inside.
There are three driving modes. I spent most of my time in Tour, and did not see much of a difference in Sport.
Manual mode uses paddle shifters on the steering wheel. They're not nearly as fun as driving with a real stick shift.
There are a lot of buttons and switches to control how the car drives, in addition to the CUE system.
The 10 Bose speakers placed throughout the ATS make the most out of the satellite and Pandora radio.
The voice recognition system does not understand addresses well, but the navigation system itself is excellent.
The Head Up Display can project a variety of information on the windshield. It's especially useful for navigation directions, which show up as arrows.
Basic controls, including volume, radio station, and voice commands, have buttons on the steering wheel.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.