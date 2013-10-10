Step Inside The $US21 Million Learjet 85, The Biggest, Fastest Learjet Ever Made [PHOTOS]

By the end of 2013, Bombardier should be ready to put its latest private jet, the Learjet 85, into the air for the first time.

About a year after that, if all goes well, deliveries will begin. But those who can’t wait to get on board the largest, tallest, widest Learjet ever, will have to go through Flexjet.

The fractional private jet company is the first, exclusive customer for the $US20.8 million Learjet 85. Over five years, the company will take delivery of 30 of the planes.

Flexjet customers can charter single flights, buy a “jet card” that works like a debit card, or purchase a fractional ownership.

A 1/16 share of the Learjet 85, good for 50 hours in the air per year for five years, runs for $US1.1 million.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.