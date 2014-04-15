PHOTOS: We Took A Tour Inside Facebook's 'Mini Palo Alto' Headquarters

Silicon Valley is awash with extravagant workplaces but Facebook’s is low key and village-like.

The main part of campus was built to resemble downtown Palo Alto. With 1 million-square-feet of space, the campus is spacious, but the number of people walking around make it feel more intimate. It’s casual, but well-planned.

We visited Facebook’s Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters in March as the trees were blooming. The following pictures offer a glimpse of what it’s like working inside the social network.

