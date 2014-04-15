PHOTOS: We Took A Tour Inside Facebook's 'Mini Palo Alto' Headquarters

Silicon Valley is awash with extravagant workplaces but Facebook’s is low key and village-like.
The main part of campus was built to resemble downtown Palo Alto. With 1 million-square-feet of space, the campus is spacious, but the number of people walking around make it feel more intimate. It’s casual, but well-planned.
We visited Facebook’s Menlo Park, Calif., headquarters in March as the trees were blooming. The following pictures offer a glimpse of what it’s like working inside the social network.
Facebook's new Menlo Park headquarters is a sprawling compound of buildings that once belonged to Sun Microsystems.
As massive as it is, the campus only supports 3,600 commuting vehicles so the company buses in workers where it can.
Immediately inside the new Facebook compound is this small green space where the Facebook foxes were born.
The flats are just beyond Facebook's parking lot. A trail opens up there to let workers go for a run during the day.
When an engineer walked by this mural being painted, he told the artist his snippet of code was gibberish and gave the painter actual Facebook code to include.
For its bolder wall art, Facebook hired David Choe to decorate its walls. This is Munko, Choe's buck-toothed whale.
Choe is so popular that a three-foot by one-foot painting commands nearly $US25,000. But he refused cash to paint Facebook's walls.
Choe instead opted for stock options in exchange for his work. Following Facebook's IPO, the stock was worth $US200 million.
And this electronic wall in one of the dining areas scrolls 'Make It Happen' in letters several feet high.
Like the yellow brick road that got laid after a new coffee shop started drawing pedestrian traffic across the grass.
The coffee shop is just one of many places to eat and drink available to Facebook employees at no charge.
Teddy's Nachos is supposed to have one of the best burritos in the Bay area. The heart of campus here is styled after downtown Palo Alto.
Vending machines scattered around the work spaces dispense computer related items, also free of charge.
Facebook may seem casual, but its goals are not. Zuckerberg wants to, 'connect everyone, understand the world and help build the knowledge economy.'
