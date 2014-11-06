Take A Tour Of Elon Musk's $17-Million Bel Air Mansion

Elon Musk, billionaire founder of SpaceX, Tesla, and PayPal, leads a pretty amazing life.

In January 2013, he spent $US17 million on a 20,248-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles’ Bel Air neighbourhood. He and his five sons had lived in the house for three years, which Musk rented before he felt financially secure enough to buy.

The home, which has seven bedrooms, a giant screening room, pool, and tennis court, is what you would expect from a man worth $US8.6 billion.

In November of 2013, Musk paid $US6.75 million for a ranch home located across the street from the mansion. No word on whether he plans to demolish the small house to combine the two homes into an even bigger estate.

