YACHT OF THE WEEK: Tour The Elegant, Brand New 'Imperial Princess'

Alex Davies
imperial princess yacht

Photo: CharterWorld.com

In late 2012, Princess Yachts, based in Plymouth, England, unveiled the first official photography of the “Imperial Princess.”The yacht debuted at the Festival de la Plaisance de Cannes in September, and is a model for Princess’ new class of 40-meter yachts, according to Charter World.

Buyers of a 40M Princess will have lots of choice in terms of customisation, but the “Imperial Princess” offers a glimpse of just how luxurious these ships will be.

Princess has not yet announced a price point for the new 40M yachts, but do not expect to drop less than a few million to get one of your own.

The 'Imperial Princess' is built to accommodate 12 guests and a crew of seven.

The tri-deck setup makes the most of the relatively short yacht.

The three decks are connected by a grand central staircase. Crew have their own stairway to move throughout the yacht.

The flat screen television is located in the larger salon, on the main deck.

The owners' suite is forward of the main deck. It has a large bathroom, an ante-room, and walk-in closets.

There is room for five staterooms below deck.

All of the guest bathrooms feature under floor heating.

Twin MTU 12V 4000 M73L diesel engines provide a speed range of 18 to 20 knots (20.7 to 23 mph).

The kitchen, or galley, is up to professional standards.

The formal dining room offers panoramic views of the sea, and some questionable chairs.

The table on deck offers a more relaxed atmosphere for an outdoor meal.

On the lower deck, this elegantly decorated salon offers a view from the back of the yacht.

There's yet another salon on the main deck. This one has floor to ceiling windows.

There are leather seats for the captain and a co-captain, plus a sofa for any guests who want to hang out with them.

Watch the 'Imperial Princess' on the water:

Looking for a long sea voyage?

DON'T MISS: Cross The Ocean On The Modern $21 Million 'Streamline'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.