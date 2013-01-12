YACHT OF THE WEEK: Tour The Elegant, Brand New 'Imperial Princess'

Photo: CharterWorld.com

In late 2012, Princess Yachts, based in Plymouth, England, unveiled the first official photography of the “Imperial Princess.”The yacht debuted at the Festival de la Plaisance de Cannes in September, and is a model for Princess’ new class of 40-meter yachts, according to Charter World.



Buyers of a 40M Princess will have lots of choice in terms of customisation, but the “Imperial Princess” offers a glimpse of just how luxurious these ships will be.

Princess has not yet announced a price point for the new 40M yachts, but do not expect to drop less than a few million to get one of your own.

