The Best Features Of Apple's 13-Inch Retina MacBook Pro

Kevin Smith
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Apple’s latest laptop, the 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro is available now and starts at $1699.We have the full review of the laptop here, but take some time and check out the gallery of the best new features.

The box is reminiscent of the iPad, it isn't the briefcase style anymore.

The anodized aluminium case resists scratches and is very durable.

The 13-inch Retina uses the same new internal cooling system as the larger, 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro. This means that the fans have more blades so you shouldn't really hear them spinning too loudly.

The Retina MacBook pro is just 0.75-inches tall. It's very slim.

Once you fire the machine up, it's easy to tell the laptop's most striking feature, the 2560-by-1600 native resolution shines.

Typing on the chiclet-style keyboard is easy and comfortable. It's also back-lit too.

Ports on the right side of the machine include, Apple's new Magsafe 2 adaptor for charging, two thunderbolt ports, one USB 3, a headphone jack, and those two small dots are dual microphones.

On the left we have a SDXC card slot, HDMI, and another USB 3 port.

Inside the box you get some reading materials, a 60-watt Magsafe 2 charger, and an extension cord.

