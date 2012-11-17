The Best Features Of Apple's 13-Inch Retina MacBook Pro

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Apple’s latest laptop, the 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro is available now and starts at $1699.We have the full review of the laptop here, but take some time and check out the gallery of the best new features.
The 13-inch Retina uses the same new internal cooling system as the larger, 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro. This means that the fans have more blades so you shouldn't really hear them spinning too loudly.
Once you fire the machine up, it's easy to tell the laptop's most striking feature, the 2560-by-1600 native resolution shines.
Ports on the right side of the machine include, Apple's new Magsafe 2 adaptor for charging, two thunderbolt ports, one USB 3, a headphone jack, and those two small dots are dual microphones.
