Tim Tebow Attended Sunday's Yankees Game...With Dwyane Wade?

Cork Gaines

No explanation has been given yet, but the New York Yankees sent out the picture below showing Tim Tebow at tonight’s game sitting next to Dwyane Wade, and with both players donning Yankees caps (via Twitter).

The Miami Heat played the New York Knicks earlier in the day.

[Update: Tebow and Wade were not originally sitting together, so they apparently did not arrive together. So there’s that.]

Click on the image for a larger size…

Tim Tebow, Dwyane Wade

Photo: Twitter (@Yankees)


