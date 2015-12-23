PHOTO: This tourist took a wrong turn on the way to Melbourne and ended up bogged in the Northern Territory

Northern Territory police have rescued a Chinese tourist from rising floodwaters after he took a wrong turn trying to drive to Melbourne.

His Toyota Troop Carrier was washed off the road about 15 kilometres west of Santa Teresa and floated 30 metres downstream.

The man was found by residents of a nearby station who then called the police.

“The driver of the vehicle was from overseas and did not speak English well, so communication was conducted with the translation application on the Police iPad,” said senior sergeant Michael Potts.

“This is a timely reminder to stay out of floodwaters this wet season.”

And maybe ask Santa for a GPS system.

