This Twins Fan Loves Joe Mauer A Little Too Much

Cork Gaines

The Minnesota Twins were in Kansas City this weekend to face the Royals when the Fox Sports North cameras found this wayward Twins fan in all his back-hair-jersey glory. And by wayward, I mean both being in K.C. and in life in general.

However, when I showed this image to a friend who is a die-hard Twins fan, his response was “I don’t see the problem.” So maybe it’s just a Minnesota thing…

 

Minnesotate Twins Joe Mauer fan

Photo: Fox Sports North

