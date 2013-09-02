PHOTO: This Is Samsung's Smartwatch

Photos of Samsung’s forthcoming smart watch have leaked.

Samsung will reveal the Galaxy Gear, its own smartwatch on September 4.

Ahead of the official reveal, VentureBeat reporter Christina Farr has the scoop on what it looks like.

A source showed her a promotional video for the smartwatch and she took photos. Basically, it looks like a smartphone slapped on a watch wristband.

She says the screen is 3-inches diagonally. She says, the screen is “quite large,” and the bezels on the top and bottom make it even bigger, giving it “a chunky, rectangular shape, with rounded corners.”

There’s a camera in the top of the screen. Farr suggests users can take quick snaps of food to log what they’re eating. (Fitness/health are supposed to be part of the Gear’s appeal.) It connects to Android phones with Bluetooth, but it has its own WiFi connection to do some emailing as a standalone device.

It supposedly gets 10 hours of battery life, which means it will need to be charged once a day, just like a smartphone.

Frankly, this thing looks like it’s going to be DOA. It looks clunky and pointless. We’ll see how Samsung markets it.

