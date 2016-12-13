PHOTOS: This is one of the strangest things from the sea we've ever seen

Photo: Melissa Doubleday‎ via Muriwai & Waimauku Area Community Group/ Facebook.

Bizarre sea animals are sometimes washed ashore, but this creature, found in New Zealand, has left locals shocked and puzzled by whatever it is.

Melissa Doubleday posted to the “Muriwai & Waimauku Area Community Group” Facebook page on the weekend asking members if they could shed some like on her strange discovery.

“Just curious to know if anyone knows what this is??! Washed up on Muriwai Beach,” she wrote.

Muriwai Beach is on the west coast, about 40km from Auckland.

Since the photos were posted on December 10 it has attracted 373 interactions and more than 100 shares.

Some suggested it could be a “tree covered in seaweed or part of an old ship wrrak (sic)”, although “driftwood covered in gooseneck barnacles” appears to be the most likely explanation.

Here are Doubleday’s Facebook photos:

