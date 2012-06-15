This Is How All Golf Tournaments Should Be Broadcast

Below is the “U.S. Open Mix” channel on DirecTV. The channel includes four different feeds of the U.S. Open, including the ESPN broadcast as well as two featured groups, which today includes Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Bubba Watson.



DirecTV does this with a number of sports. But while being able to see different views at the same time is nice, it can be overwhelming with the action sports.

But with golf, this helps create constant action while also being able to see the action in between shots on some of the most popular players. Also, the addition of the leaderboard is key in golf where the leaders can change based on action you can’t see.

Click on image for a larger view…

Photo: DirecTV

