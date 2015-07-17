PHOTO: This entrepreneur had Richard Branson babysit his kid

When you’re an entrepreneur with a young family, finding a babysitter is just one of many on a long list of things you have to do.

While visiting Virgin founder Richard Branson’s Necker Island, Fluid Group founder and CEO Rowan Isaacs’ wife found herself without a babysitter for their 11-week-old child.

Judging by this photo Isaacs posted to Linkedin, Branson was happy to oblige.

“My wife is a pioneer for women in business and is on Necker Island with a group of Business Chicks for a life changing experience, as we have an 11 week old the only baby sitter they could find was this gentleman,” Isaacs wrote.

We reached out to Isaacs for a comment but we’re still waiting to hear back.

