PHOTO: This Brisbane House Has Won The First People’s Choice At The National Architecture Awards

Oxlade Drive House. James-Russell-Architect. IMage: Toby Scott

A Brisbane home is the winner of the first People’s Choice Award, part of the Australian Institute of Architects’ 2014 National Architecture Awards.

Oxlade Drive House by James Russell Architect was selected by voters from the 13 houses shortlisted in the National Awards’ Residential Architecture categories.

The practical design appealed to voters for its indoor/outdoor layout and its clever response to local insect life – a full shade cloth screen encasing the courtyard spaces, allowing views out and only light in.

In awarding Oxlade Drive House at the Queensland Architecture Awards earlier in the year, the state jury noted it was:

“An intelligent, appropriate reinterpretation of the possibilities of inner city living. A robust and unexpected series of devices and palette of materials engage the senses and heighten the connection between the inside and out. A provocative, poetic but practical outcome, testament to James’s (Russell) discourse of living in the sub-tropics.”

More than 4,000 people voted for the inaugural People’s Choice Award.

The winners of the National Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Darwin on November 6.

Oxlade Drive House. JamesRussell Architect. Images: Toby Scott.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.