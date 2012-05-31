These School Students Created A Cool Tribute To Their Injured Friend

The scene in the upper deck of last night’s Toronto Blue Jays game was a bit confusing at first. Some fans had arranged themselves to create the shape of a heart and either a “38” or a “3B.”



Well, no. 38 on the Blue Jays is relief pitcher Darren Oliver, which would be odd. The third baseman for the Jays is the popular Brett Lawrie, but then why not just use his number (13)?

Well, it turns out the fans were from a local academy and one of their classmates was unable to attend the game due to an injury. The injured friend wears no. 38 for the school’s hockey team.

The poor kid couldn’t go to the game. But this seems like a pretty cool consolation prize (click on image for a larger view)…

Photo: Rogers SportsNet

