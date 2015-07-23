PHOTO: These deformed daisies from Fukushima are blowing up the internet

A small patch of deformed daisies near the 2011 Fukushima disaster site have attracted global intrigue, after Japanese Twitter user @san_kaido posted a photo of the plant mutation in May.

The discovery of the freaky-looking flowers comes four years after the Fukushima Daichii Nuclear Power Plant meltdown in 2011. The plant went into a meltdown after a magnitude-9 earthquake shook northeastern Japan, unleashing a savage tsunami.

The daisies aren’t the first thing in Japan which people think may have been affected by the nuclear power plant’s failure. Mutant rabbits and twisted vegetables have all had their moment in the social media spotlight.

What has been confirmed, in July 2013, was that about 300 tons of radioactive water continues to leak from the plant every day into the Pacific Ocean. Read more about the serious biological effects on the ecosystem here.

