PHOTO: These deformed daisies from Fukushima are blowing up the internet

A small patch of deformed daisies near the 2011 Fukushima disaster site have attracted global intrigue, after Japanese Twitter user @san_kaido posted a photo of the plant mutation in May.
マーガレットの帯化(那須塩原市5/26)②
右は４つの花茎が帯状に繋がったまま成長し，途中で２つに別れて２つの花がつながって咲いた。左は４つの花茎がそのまま成長して繋がって花が咲き輪の様になった。空間線量0.5μSv地点(地上高1m) pic.twitter.com/MinxdFgXBC
— 三悔堂 (@san_kaido) May 27, 2015
The discovery of the freaky-looking flowers comes four years after the Fukushima Daichii Nuclear Power Plant meltdown in 2011. The plant went into a meltdown after a magnitude-9 earthquake shook northeastern Japan, unleashing a savage tsunami.
The daisies aren’t the first thing in Japan which people think may have been affected by the nuclear power plant’s failure. Mutant rabbits and twisted vegetables have all had their moment in the social media spotlight.
What has been confirmed, in July 2013, was that about 300 tons of radioactive water continues to leak from the plant every day into the Pacific Ocean. Read more about the serious biological effects on the ecosystem here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.