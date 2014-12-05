PHOTO: There's A Massive Stingray Sneaking Up On Unsuspecting Swimmers In Manly

One of the Business Insider’s colleagues caught the moment a massive stingray snuck up on an unsuspecting swimmer in Manly this morning.

On his way to catch the Manly Ferry to Circular Quay, Allure Media sales exec Guy Scott-Wilson snapped the “giant” ray in action.

“I walk along Manly Cove every morning on the way to the ferry, and I noticed the water looked pretty funky today,” he said.

“I saw a woman swimming in it and thought ‘I wouldn’t fancy going for a dip in there the morning after a big storm like that’ [and] then I noticed this big dark shape floating right underneath her,” he said. “I couldn’t make out what it was until it got closer.”

“It’s pretty mad to see a giant stingray on the way to work in the morning. It was a good couple of meters long with the tail as well, not something you expect to see in such shallow water.

“She got out pretty sharpish when we told her what it was,” he said.

Here is the stingray in action.

*Allure Media is Business Insider Australia’s publisher.

