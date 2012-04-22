New York Post Adds Insult To Fenway Park's Birthday Blowout

Yesterday was Fenway Park’s 100th birthday, and the the New York Yankees spoiled the fun by hitting five home runs in a 6-2 rout of the Boston Red Sox. And while that had to be tough on Red Sox fans, the New York Post made sure to pour some salt on the wound today.



A lot of salt.

Here’s today’s back cover of the Post, with the headline “100 YEARS OF arse KICKING”…

Photo: NYPost.com

As for New York City’s other two tabloids, The Daily News, and Newsday, they took the high road with headlines of “High 5” and “Blasts From The Past” respectively…

Photo: DailyNews.com and Newsday.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.