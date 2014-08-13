PHOTO: The First Glimpse Of Rare Multi Million Dollar Australian Red And Pink Diamonds For Sale By Tender

The Argyle Pink Diamonds 2014 tender collection features four rare GIA graded Fancy Red diamonds, including Argyle Cardinal™, a 1.21 carat, radiant cut diamond (second from left). Photo courtesy of Rio Tinto Diamonds.



Rio Tinto’s iconic Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender has been unveiled during a world exclusive preview in Sydney with the 2014 collection boasting a record four rare Fancy Red diamonds which can attract bids of more than $1 million per carat

The 30th Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender collection comprises 55 diamonds, including 51 pink and purplish red diamonds and the four Fancy Red diamonds.

Only 13 Fancy Red diamonds, including the four from this year, have been included in the annual in the 30 years of the tender.

The hero of the 2014 collection is a spectacular 1.21 carat radiant cut Fancy Red diamond named Argyle Cardinal after a small red northern American bird.

Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender 2014: Argyle Rosette™, a 2.17 carat, emerald cut, Purple-Pink diamond, its name inspired by the Roseate Turn, an increasingly rare European bird. Photo courtesy of Rio Tinto Diamonds.

Other diamonds headlining the 2014 collection include the Argyle Rosette, a 2.17 carat Fancy Intense Purple-Pink emerald cut diamond and the Argyle Toki, a 1.59 carat Fancy Intense Purplish Pink emerald cut diamond.

Argyle Pink Diamonds manager Josephine Johnson said:

“These are all one-of-a-kind gems that will take their place in the history of great collectible diamonds.”

Tender viewings will be held in Sydney, New York, Hong Kong and Perth with bids closing on October 8, 2014.

The diamonds regularly attract bids in the multiple of millions of dollar per stone.

Portal to the Argyle Diamonds underground mine. The Argyle mine produces over 90% of the world’s supply of rare pink diamonds. Photo courtesy of Rio Tinto Diamonds.



