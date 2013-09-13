This Is The Chevy Suburban American Families Drove In The 1930s

Chevrolet introduced the 2015 Suburban today, the newest incarnation of the oldest nameplate still on the market.

For the event, the automaker brought along the car’s ancestor, the second generation, 1936 Suburban. The details and shape have changed, but the basic formula is the same: Seating for eight in a big, three-row car.

Here’s the SUV Americans drove around before World War II:

Eleven generations later, it looks like this:

So which do you prefer?

