This Is The Chevy Suburban American Families Drove In The 1930s

Alex Davies

Chevrolet introduced the 2015 Suburban today, the newest incarnation of the oldest nameplate still on the market.

For the event, the automaker brought along the car’s ancestor, the second generation, 1936 Suburban. The details and shape have changed, but the basic formula is the same: Seating for eight in a big, three-row car.

Here’s the SUV Americans drove around before World War II:

1936 chevy chevrolet suburbanAlex Davies / Business Insider

Eleven generations later, it looks like this:

2015 Chevrolet SuburbanGM

So which do you prefer?

