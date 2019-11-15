The University of Texas is giving its football stadium a face-lift, but people are saying the new 'Longhorn patio' looks like the female reproductive system

Getty Images Fans are having a field day making jokes about the new Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium design on Twitter.

The University of Texas at Austin is currently in the throes of giving its beloved football stadium a fresh look, but some people are noting that the $US175 million south end zone expansion is reminiscent of a female reproductive system.

The university hired Kansas City-based design firm Populous to complete the renovations to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Fans are having a field day making jokes about the new design on Twitter, but whether or not it will come to fruition remains to be seen.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The University of Texas at Austin is currently in the throes of giving its beloved football stadium a fresh look, but some people are noting that one aspect of the new design is reminiscent of the female reproductive system.

The university hired Kansas City-based design firm Populous to complete the renovations to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, and new renderings show what the $US175 million south end zone expansion will look like.

Found this new artist rendering with an overhead view of the new south end zone project at DKR-TMS. Now I'm starting to get what the "Longhorn patio" looks like. pic.twitter.com/NgOVPiXDMa — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 14, 2019

Let’s be honest – it looks like female reporductive organs.

Whether or not the designers had this in mind when drawing up plans for the massive stadium revamp is unclear, but fans are certainly having a field day making jokes about the soon-to-be “Longhorn patio” on Twitter:

Can't get uterus without UT. — Jackie McCardell Jr. (@JRayMickey) November 14, 2019

There were a few references to menstruation:

You're looking at the best stadium, period. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 14, 2019

It’s that time of the month… game day! — JH (@jlhtheone) November 14, 2019

One of which was a shout-out to the Longhorns’ longstanding rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners:

It's the Red River Rivalry, alright. — Lulu (@LuluVol) November 14, 2019

And even references to gestation:

Twins — Drew Parsons (@Drew_3DP) November 14, 2019

Whether or not the designs will come to fruition remains to be seen.

Populous did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.