It Took Ted Cruz Just 10 Minutes To Mock Photoshop Obama's Obamacare Sign

At 3:08 p.m. this afternoon, the White House tweeted out a photo of President Barack Obama, urging people to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, that was kind of begging to be photoshopped:

President Obama: “#GetCovered because nobody should go broke just because they get sick.” http://t.co/eR8TeNMAhp, pic.twitter.com/xIN98tIxLX

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 12, 2013

It took Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) digital staff 10 minutes to “fix” that sign:

Rapid response.

