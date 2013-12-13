It Took Ted Cruz Just 10 Minutes To Mock Photoshop Obama's Obamacare Sign

At 3:08 p.m. this afternoon, the White House tweeted out a photo of President Barack Obama, urging people to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, that was kind of begging to be photoshopped:
President Obama: “#GetCovered because nobody should go broke just because they get sick.” http://t.co/eR8TeNMAhp, pic.twitter.com/xIN98tIxLX
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 12, 2013
It took Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) digital staff 10 minutes to “fix” that sign:
FIFY MT @WhiteHouse: President Obama: #GetCovered because … pic.twitter.com/8SylaoZNcM
— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 12, 2013
Rapid response.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.