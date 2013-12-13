It Took Ted Cruz Just 10 Minutes To Mock Photoshop Obama's Obamacare Sign

Brett LoGiurato

At 3:08 p.m. this afternoon, the White House tweeted out a photo of President Barack Obama, urging people to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, that was kind of begging to be photoshopped:

It took Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) digital staff 10 minutes to “fix” that sign:

Rapid response.

