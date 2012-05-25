Tampa Bay Rays Dress Up As Nerds For Road Trip

Joe Maddon, the manager of the Tampa Bay Rays, often picks a theme for his team’s road trips. For this weekend’s trip to Boston, he chose “Nerds” in honour of Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, who wears a bow tie for his national broadcasts to support charity. The Rays will also be donating money to various charities as part of this event.



Here’s the group picture as the team prepared to board their flight (Click on image for a larger version; more images can be seen at RaysIndex.com)…

Photo: Tampa Bay Rays

