PHOTOS: Sydney's new GAYTMs have been unveiled for the Mardi Gras

Source: ANZ Bank

The ANZ Bank has unveiled its new GAYTMs, those colourful ATM machines created for the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Last year, the first time the bank decorated its city ATMs for the Mardi Gras, they were a big hit.

The new GAYTMs are in Oxford Street, Sydney, ready for the Mardi Gras on March 7.

See them for yourself:

It's pouring in Sydney but Anzabella manages to look gorgeous as ever launching our #GAYTM on Oxford St pic.twitter.com/Fnpw1vsyc4 — ANZ Australia (@ANZ_AU) February 23, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.