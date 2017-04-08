Photo shows the moment Trump's team huddled to decide on Syria strikes

Jeremy Berke

White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted a photo on Friday showing the moment President Donald Trump and his team huddled at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida to decide on firing dozens of missiles at a Syrian military air base.

Trump missile strikeWhite House Press SecretaryPresident Donald Trump gathers with his team to order strikes on a Syrian air base.

The US launched the missiles as a response to a chemical attack allegedly carried out by the regime of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad earlier this week that killed at least 80 people. 

The photo includes Trump’s closest advisors and core members of his economic team. At the table (from left to right):

  • Joe Hagin, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations
  • Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor
  • Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary
  • Wilbur Ross, Commerce Secretary
  • President Donald Trump
  • Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State
  • H.R. McMaster, National Security Advisor
  • Reince Priebus, Chief of Staff

On the periphery (left to right):

  • Sean Spicer, Press Secretary
  • A military aide
  • Stephen Bannon, Chief Strategist
  • Stephen Miller, Senior Advisor
  • Michael Anton, Senior National Security Official
  • Dina Powell, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy
  • Gary Cohn, Chief Economic Advisor 

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defence James Mattis, and Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, were included via a secure VTC phone link. 

