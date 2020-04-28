A photographer stitched together vintage photos of Chicago with images of the city under lockdown, and the differences are haunting

Mark Hersch Chicago under lockdown, left, and Chicago at the start of the 20th century, right.

Mark Hersch is a Chicago-based photographer who edits together vintage photos of cities with new images of the same streets.

He created a series of composites showing Chicago during the coronavirus pandemic alongside how the city looked 100 years ago.

The present-day city streets are empty, while the vintage photos show bustling streets.

What were once bustling Chicago streets, filled with families and workers and vehicles, are now empty and silent.

Photographer Mark Hersch’s composite images comparing Chicago in the early 1900s with the city today show just how much daily life has changed.

Hersch’s work involves rephotography, in which he finds vintage photos of cities and then returns to the exact place where they were taken to capture a new image. He then stitches together the two images, revealing the differences and similarities between the early 20th century and today. In his newest series, he compares what life is like in Chicago during the coronavirus pandemic compared to a more bustling time in the early 1900s.

Hersch shared his images with Insider and revealed how he crafts them.

Photographer Mark Hersch stitches together early 20th-century photos of cities with photos taken in the exact same places today.

caption State Street in Chicago.

“It was really a culmination of two of my lifelong pursuits – photography and history,” Hersch told Insider.

Since he received his first Kodak Instamatic with flash cubes in the 1960s, Hersch has had a life-long passion for photography. He’s shot with everything from Polaroids and Brownies to Pentax, Canon, and an assortment of other DSLR cameras.

“I grew up in Boston and Washington, DC, and I would immerse myself in the local history at home and when I travelled,” he said. “Like many, I discovered the works of some of the pioneers of black and white photography: Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Cervin Robinson, and William Henry Jackson, among others.”

His first rephotography project took place in Chicago, where he now lives.

caption Lincoln Park in Chicago.

“I came across a 1905 image labelled ‘Shore Drive, Lincoln Park’ in Chicago,” he said. “I decided to find the spot where that photo was taken, re-shoot it, and see what that scene looks like in the present day.”

Since then, Hersch has expanded to other cities like New York — seen here pre-lockdown — as part of a series, “Time After Time.”

caption Times Square.

“I was fascinated by how much and how little had changed, so I decided to blend the images together and reveal the most compelling parts of each, like people in their period dress, horses and buggies, the modern skyline, and people in contemporary clothing,” Hersch said.

Since then, Hersch has taken over 300 images and visited 13 US cities as part of the project he calls “Time After Time.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Hersch decided to document Chicago with a new rephotography series.

caption Wabash Avenue in Chicago. source Mark Hersch

Hersch calls this series “Rephotography in the Midst of a Pandemic.” In the photos, he juxtaposes the present-day empty streets of Chicago with those from the crowded distant past.

According to the City of Chicago website, as of April 26, the city has had 17,927 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 761 deaths.

“I knew the COVID-19 pandemic was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create images that tell a different kind of story,” he told Insider.

caption State Street and Marshall Fields in Chicago. source Mark Hersch

“I think most artists are compelled to create, even in the darkest times,” Hersch said. “My ‘Time After Time’ images have always been my way of telling stories – visual stories – about our society, our history, and the passage of time. I knew the COVID-19 pandemic was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create images that tell a different kind of story. A story that captures a moment in time that we will (hopefully) never have to experience again.”

This photo contrasts State Street, the city’s main retail thoroughfare. In the vintage photo, it was packed with people, carriages, and even an early automobile. In the present-day photo, the streets are empty with no cars in sight.

Before he ever picks up a camera, Hersch spends hours researching.

caption Dearborn Street in Chicago.

“In terms of how much time it takes, it depends on when you start the clock,” Hersch said.

For the vintage photos, Hersch said he finds them through a variety of contacts he has cultivated.

“If you include the thousands of hours I’ve spent researching, locating, sourcing, and obtaining the historical images; the time spent travelling the country recreating all of them; then organising and cataloging all the files into a manageable system … it’s taken quite some time,” he said.

To create his photos, he will find the location where the original vintage photo was taken …

caption State Street South From Madison in Chicago. source Mark Hersch

“I merge vintage, turn-of-the century photographs with photographs I shoot from the exact same vantage point in the present day, creating a single image that reveals parts of the old world and parts of the new,” Hersch said. “In other words, two identical photographs taken in different centuries blended together into one.”

… which isn’t difficult for him, especially in his hometown of Chicago.

caption State Street in Chicago. source Mark Hersch

“It’s actually not that hard to find the same vantage point or even the same angle when you’re familiar with the area, as I was,” he said.

The hardest part is trying to match the original photo’s focal length.

caption Madison Street in Chicago. source Mark Hersch

Objects become larger in photography when zooming in and vice versa. Matching the original photo’s focal length can be tricky.

“I have to make sure my settings are just right, so that all the components of my image are in the same proportion as the original,” Hersch said. “Otherwise, everything is out of whack. It’s a tricky proposition because today’s equipment is very different from what photographers used at the turn of last century.”

Hersch will also shoot his photos at the same time of day as the original was taken.

caption Michigan Avenue in Chicago. source Mark Hersch

It’s crucial to creating a seamless composite because the time of day affects both the lighting and shadows, he said.

“That little detail is what creates a realistic transition of old to new,” he said.

Creating a composite like this one takes Hersch between eight and 16 hours.

caption State and Van Buren in Chicago. source Mark Hersch

Once in his studio, Hersch begins the long process of stitching together elements from both photos to combine the new with the old.

Usually, the shooting process feels “magical,” Hersch said. But taking photos of the city under lockdown felt completely different.

caption Fulton Market in Chicago. source Mark Hersch

“Usually when I go out to shoot, I get this feeling of excitement, of retracing the steps and recapturing images that were taken by my predecessors a hundred or more years ago,” he said. “It’s all very magical in some ways to me. When I went to shoot this pandemic set, it was a very different feeling. I was surprised at how it affected me. It was somber. It was serious. I walked much more slowly. I felt a certain weightiness about the gravity of what I was capturing. It was a very different emotional experience.”

This photo shows Fulton Market. In the vintage photo, customers walked along the street outside the shops, but in the present, the streets of Chicago are empty.

He hopes to expand his rephotography projects to Europe.

caption Board of Trade in Chicago. source Mark Hersch

“I’ve been amassing a collection of great historical photographs of European cities such as London, Paris, and Berlin, and my goal is to make an initial trip sometime this year,” Hersch said. “Interestingly, and closer to home, I’ve been able to source some remarkable photographs of Havana, Cuba, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. That would be a project I could really have some fun with.”

“I hope my images tell a story. A story about life. A story of the passage of time. A story about how things change, but also how they stay the same,” Hersch said.

caption Crossing the Dearborn Street Bridge in Chicago.

In his main series, “Time After Time,” he hopes to inspire a fascination for history among younger audiences.

“What constantly surprises me and gives me great joy is the emotional connection so many people have with my work,” he said. “Whether it’s a younger audience who find fascination in what life was once like in a neighbourhood with which they’re so familiar today, or seniors who can actually remember some of the scenes depicted in my images and reminisce about a bygone era, everyone seems to take away something of value. That makes me very happy.”

