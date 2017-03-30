This big shark that washed up by a road is the only reminder you'll ever need to stay out of floodwaters in Australia

Qld Fire & Emergency/ Twitter

Ex-tropical cyclone Debbie has left its mark on Queensland after making landfall on Tuesday.

Thousands of residents have had their homes ruined. Other are without power.

Destructive winds have seen electricity towers crumbled and bent in half.

Aerial inspections inland southwest of Mackay located ten damaged towers. No electricity supply impact #CycloneDebbie pic.twitter.com/zqKSpmlLjr — Powerlink Queensland (@powerlinkqld) March 30, 2017

And the threat of flash flooding has closed schools in the state’s south east for two consecutive days.

To top it off, sharks are washing up on inland roads.

These photos were shared earlier by Queensland Fire & Emergency today:

Think it's safe to go back in the water? Think again! A bull shark washed up in Ayr. Stay out of floodwater. #TCDebbie #ifitsfloodedforgetit pic.twitter.com/DpP29Va1JG — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) March 30, 2017

It appears a bull shark washed up in Ayr, 13km from the coast.

“Think it’s safe to go back in the water? Think again!” the government department tweeted.

It’s not the first time a shark has being blown inland during a cyclone.

Following the 2011 Ipswich floods two bull sharks were spotted swimming past a McDonald’s restaurant in the town of Goodna.

They at least were still in the water.

And then there’s this (WARNING: some NSFW language):

Straya.

