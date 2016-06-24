This photo series compares past and current portraits of people who are over 100 years old

It’s difficult to imagine living past 100 years old.

Yet, hundreds of centenarians live in the Czech Republic.

Photographer Jan Langer explored the century-long lives of some of these people in a stunning photo series.

His project compares portraits of Czechs when they were young adults and again when they have aged to triple digits.

The photos examine “the similarities and the differences in appearance and in physiognomy,” according to his website. “The characteristics of personality change throughout life but it seems as if individual nature remains rooted in the abyss of time,” his project description reads.

See the portraits below to learn the hobbies, wishes, and unforgettable memories of these people who have survived the test of time.

Prokop Vejdělek said that he will always remember the taste of warm, fresh goat milk.

Jan Langer

Left: 22-years-old. Right: 101-years-old.

Ludvík Chybík worked as a postman in another life.

Jan Langer

Left: 20-years-old. Right: 102-years-old.

Bedřiška Köhlerová hopes to visit Italy one more time.

Jan Langer

Left: 26-years-old. Right: 103-years-old.

Vincenc Jetelina used to be a construction worker.

Jan Langer

Left: 30-years-old. Right: 105-years-old.

Antonín Kovář wishes he could play the clarinet again.

Jan Langer

Left: 25-years-old. Right: 102-years-old.

Anna Vašinová will never forget her husband being taken away by Nazis.

Jan Langer

Left: 22-years-old. Right: 102-years-old.

Stanislav Spáčil says it's too early to think about the past.

Jan Langer

Left: 17-years-old. Right: 102-years-old.

Anna Pochobradská's daughter still visits her every weekend.

Jan Langer

Left: 30-years-old. Right: 100-years-old.

Antonín Baldrman enjoys regularly reading the newspaper.

Jan Langer

Left: 17-years-old. Right: 101-years-old.

Marie Burešová dreams of having her family together again.

Jan Langer

Left: 23-years-old. Right: 101-years-old.

Vlasta Čížková remembers being in the truck that hit and killed Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich's son.

Jan Langer

Left: 23-years-old. Right: 101-years-old.

Ludmila Vysloužilová always remained faithful to her husband after he died 60 years ago.

Jan Langer

Left: 23-years-old. Right: 101-years-old.

Marie Fejfarová burnt all the material memories of her life. She says she cannot count on taking those things to the grave.

Jan Langer

Left: all her photos were burnt. Right: 101 years old.

