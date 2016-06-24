This photo series compares past and current portraits of people who are over 100 years old

It’s difficult to imagine living past 100 years old.

Yet, hundreds of centenarians live in the Czech Republic.

Photographer Jan Langer explored the century-long lives of some of these people in a stunning photo series.

His project compares portraits of Czechs when they were young adults and again when they have aged to triple digits.

The photos examine “the similarities and the differences in appearance and in physiognomy,” according to his website. “The characteristics of personality change throughout life but it seems as if individual nature remains rooted in the abyss of time,” his project description reads.

See the portraits below to learn the hobbies, wishes, and unforgettable memories of these people who have survived the test of time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.