Optical Illusion Makes It Look Like A Spanish Player's Head Is A Soccer Ball

During Spain’s shocking World Cup loss to Chile, which eliminated the defending champions from contention, a Reuters photographer captured this image of Sergio Busquets’ reaction after missing a shot.

The photo captures the agony of the entire team. It also makes it look like Sergio’s head is a soccer ball.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Of course, if you look closer, the tips of the fingers reveal the illusion. But at first glance, the photo does feel like the perfect reflection of what happened to Spain at the World Cup, clutching a soccer ball head in despair.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.