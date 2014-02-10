Schapelle Corby Just Got Out Of Jail On Parole, And The Scenes Were Insane

Paul Colgan

After nine years, she’s out.

Schapelle Corby was just escorted out of Bali’s Kerobokan prison through a media scrum into a waiting van. She’ll be taken to the Bali Corrections Board where her parole will be processed.

You can just make out her head, covered in a checked scarf, in this photo tweeted by Channel 7’s Robert Ovadia:

Here’s another shot, from Sky News:

The is a huge media contingent there to cover the event, with some 100 police officers drafted in to protect Corby and maintain order. Here’s the scrum around the van:

Here’s the scene at the parole offices, where Corby is being processed:

Corby was sentenced to 20 years for attempting to smuggle 4.2kg of marijuana into Bali in her boogie board bag.

