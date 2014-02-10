Schapelle Corby Just Got Out Of Jail On Parole, And The Scenes Were Insane

After nine years, she’s out.

Schapelle Corby was just escorted out of Bali’s Kerobokan prison through a media scrum into a waiting van. She’ll be taken to the Bali Corrections Board where her parole will be processed.

You can just make out her head, covered in a checked scarf, in this photo tweeted by Channel 7’s Robert Ovadia:

Here’s another shot, from Sky News:

The is a huge media contingent there to cover the event, with some 100 police officers drafted in to protect Corby and maintain order. Here’s the scrum around the van:

Here’s the scene at the parole offices, where Corby is being processed:

And the scrum moves on as Corby fills out paperwork pic.twitter.com/LGz5RG95BN — James Robertson (@jamesrob) February 10, 2014

Corby was sentenced to 20 years for attempting to smuggle 4.2kg of marijuana into Bali in her boogie board bag.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.