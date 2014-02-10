Schapelle Corby Just Got Out Of Jail On Parole, And The Scenes Were Insane

After nine years, she’s out.
Schapelle Corby was just escorted out of Bali’s Kerobokan prison through a media scrum into a waiting van. She’ll be taken to the Bali Corrections Board where her parole will be processed.
You can just make out her head, covered in a checked scarf, in this photo tweeted by Channel 7’s Robert Ovadia:
BREAKING NEWS: #Schapelle Corby…… pic.twitter.com/dNlrHZp0HQ
— Robert Ovadia (@RobertOvadia) February 10, 2014
Here’s another shot, from Sky News:
SCHAPELLE CORBY RELEASED @SkyNewsAust pic.twitter.com/ODAuNhxPMB
— [GT] (@Thomson_Greg) February 10, 2014
The is a huge media contingent there to cover the event, with some 100 police officers drafted in to protect Corby and maintain order. Here’s the scrum around the van:
Bedlam pic.twitter.com/4UFiLI0W9f
— Robert Ovadia (@RobertOvadia) February 10, 2014
Here’s the scene at the parole offices, where Corby is being processed:
And the scrum moves on as Corby fills out paperwork pic.twitter.com/LGz5RG95BN
— James Robertson (@jamesrob) February 10, 2014
Corby was sentenced to 20 years for attempting to smuggle 4.2kg of marijuana into Bali in her boogie board bag.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.