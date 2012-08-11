The 10 Most Terrifying Photos Of synchronised Swimmers

Photo: Getty Images/Clive Rose

synchronised swimming at the 2012 London Olympics came to its triumphant end Friday when Russia took the gold, China the silver, and Spain the bronze.And even though that’s all nice and good, we can’t get over how downright frightening the faces these synchronised swimmers make can be.



We understand the sport is equal parts theatrics and incredible/creative swimming ability, but why do you have to make us cower in fear ladies?

