Yesterday, historian Michael Beschloss tweeted this photo of San Francisco in about 1850.

The occasion for the tweet was the 167-year anniversary of the city’s name change from “Yerba Buena.”

This was more than a half-century before the earthquake and fire of 1906 destroyed much of the city.

Got to love those ships in the Bay…

