David Rudisha of Kenya set a new world record in the 800 meters with a time of 1:40.91 Thursday, breaking his own record by 0.1 seconds.



Below is how Rudisha chose to celebrate.

We couldn’t think of a better way. Understated and to the point. Awesome.

Photo: BBC via Mocksession

