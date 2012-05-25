Just When You Thought Bobbleheads Couldn't Get Any Worse, MLB Made This [UPDATE]

Photo: MLB Shop

Major League Baseball bobbleheads continue to be the most popular of baseball collectibles despite few ever actually looking like the player they are portraying. But at least the details are correct, like the uniform, hair colour, and handedness.Well, usually.



The image at right is of a Roy Halladay bobblehead being sold at the MLB online shop, and there is just one small problem.

Roy Halladay is right-handed.

It is unclear how this product can make it all the way through the design process, production, inspection, having its picture taken, having the picture posted online, and not a single person noticed this minor design flaw. However, it does appear that they have started to catch on, putting the product on clearance and reducing the price.

UPDATE

MLB public relations is now saying that the wrong-handed bobblehead was never produced and that the wrong picture was used in the listing.

Of course, this doesn’t explain why the original listing was on “clearance” at a reduced price, and is now no longer listed. But that’s their story and they are sticking to it.

