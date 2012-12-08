The Moment Mitt Romney Called Obama To Concede

White House photographer Pete Souza released some behind-the-scenes photos from President Barack Obama’s month of November today. Souza snapped the moment when former Republican nominee Mitt Romney called Obama to concede:



Photo: Flickr/The White House

President Barack Obama talks on the phone with former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in the Presidential Suite at the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park in Chicago, Ill., Nov. 6, 2012 (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

