An Inexplicable Photo Of Robert Griffin III And Morgan Freeman

A couple things about this photo of Morgan Freeman and Robert Griffin III from the premiere of the movie “Oblivion” in Hollywood on Wednesday night:



1. Morgan Freeman is wearing one glove.

2. Morgan Freeman appears to be asleep.

3. Robert Griffin III thinks it’s hilarious.

The contrast here is almost artistic. This is the entire range of human enthusiasm in one photo:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.