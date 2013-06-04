BMW's M6 Convertible Is Surprisingly Difficult To Understand. But Once You Get It...

Over Memorial Day weekend, I was lucky enough to secure an invite to spend a few days in the Hamptons.



I was even luckier to have a 2012 BMW M6 convertible to get me and three friends there.

This $127,000 BMW is packed with luxury and power. But it is not a simple or intuitive machine.

Opening the trunk is confusing. The navigation screen is dizzying. Putting it in park felt like I was solving a “Myst” puzzle, not driving an automatic car.

After a few hours of trial and error (in the rain and the dark), I got it all figured out. Then the sun made an appearance, and everything clicked.

And I learned why this gorgeous convertible is the perfect ride for a summer getaway.

