This Graphic Welcoming Robert Griffin III To D.C. Was Created Using Pictures Of Fans Welcoming Robert Griffin III To D.C.

Go to Redskins.com today, and you can see the graphic below welcoming Robert Griffin III to Washington D.C.. The graphic was created by using the profile pictures of Redskins fans who have welcomed RG3 to the Redskins on Twitter or Facebook.



On the actual graphic, you can click on any of the “pixels” and see the profile picture of the fan along with their message to RG3.

In an era where teams are always trying to get fans more involved, this was a very cool move by the Skins.

Click on the image for a larger version…

Photo: Redskins.com

