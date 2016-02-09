These photo-realistic drawings are made using a tablet and Photoshop

Nehaal Gonsalves creates photo-like drawings using a tablet and Adobe Photoshop. His portraits of celebrities like Emma Watson, Cara Delevingne, and Benedict Cumberbatch have gone viral recently, and it’s easy to see why.

You can check out more of Gonsalves’ work on his Instagram feed.

