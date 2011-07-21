REAL OR FAKE (ANSWERS): Spot The Humans Among The Computer Clones

On Monday we showed you a bunch of pictures and asked you to spot the humans. Some were actual photographs of people, others were computer-generated look-alikes.



We’re not talking about Photoshop either. We’re talking about 3D models moulded from scratch by designers.

Designers have gotten so good at replicating objects, it’s hard to distinguish what’s real and what’s an animation. Just look at the newest member of Japan girl band AKB48 (see picture).

We found a bunch of 3D designers who make “fake people” for video games, movies, and fun. We then asked you to spot the humans among their creations.

Here are the answers, and how the 3D models were made.

