REAL OR FAKE (ANSWERS): Spot The Humans Among The Computer Clones

On Monday we showed you a bunch of pictures and asked you to spot the humans. Some were actual photographs of people, others were computer-generated look-alikes.
We’re not talking about Photoshop either. We’re talking about 3D models moulded from scratch by designers.
Designers have gotten so good at replicating objects, it’s hard to distinguish what’s real and what’s an animation. Just look at the newest member of Japan girl band AKB48 (see picture).
We found a bunch of 3D designers who make “fake people” for video games, movies, and fun. We then asked you to spot the humans among their creations.
Here are the answers, and how the 3D models were made.
On his site 3DM3, Max explains:
'I decided to grab the images from one of her movies. Then I used zbrush to start making the face with traditional method. After I think It looked good, I exported the mesh into 3DMax for rendering.'
He explains designing her hair, smile and skin tone with different software and finishing up the photograph in Photoshop.
ANSWER: AKB48 and candy company Glico created virtual pop singer Aimi Eguchi from the features of the 6 other band members.
Max created Natalie the same way he designed Song Hye Kyo. He had some Photoshop fun while making her.
Emily O'Brien is a real person that Image Metrix replicated and turned into a computer character.
O'Brien writes on her site, 'We have been working on something really huge that has never been done before: They are re-creating me digitally by converting the measurements of my face into animation. So basically I am the new face of animation! It's remarkable how they are able to do it. I sat in a light stage for a few hours while they shone about 15 different flashes of light on my face from different angles and I held different facial expressions.'
Here's an image of the process, and a video of the final clip where Emily's computer-self is interviewed below.
Max sculpted Ingrid by using a number of stills from her movies as references. Then he sketched her like an artist with a canvas using computer software.
3D graphic artist Max Edwin Wahyudi says the key to his designs are finding still images from movies.
'I use an old base mesh and jump straight into zbrush for tweaking. I keep the reference image open and tab between it and zbrush when sculpting. It's a lot like life drawing, where you alternate between looking at your work and the model,' Wahyudi says on his blog.
'After I'm satisfied with the sculpt, I import the file into Maya and try to match the camera with my reference then make a direct comparison in Photoshop by placing the two side by side. This process can take quite a while, especially if you are repeating the process with different reference images to make sure the model is accurate from multiple angles.'
He explains in detail how he designed the skin texture, hair, eyes, lips, colouring and lighting using design software. Above are some images of the process.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.