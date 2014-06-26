PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth Visited The Iron Throne In Belfast

Queen Elizabeth II views the Iron Throne on the set of Game of Thrones in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter on June 24, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo by Jonathan Porter – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Here’s Queen Elizabeth visiting the Game of Thrones iron throne in Belfast, meeting cast members and the show’s creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

Queen Elizabeth toured the set, including the armoury, according to the AP, but declined an offer to sit in the throne, instead receiving a miniature of the now-iconic seat of swords.

The Royal toured the set during a three-day visit to Northern Ireland.

