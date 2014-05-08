Take A Look Inside Vladimir Putin's Massive Military Command Center

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw a military exercise involving Russia’s nuclear forces and test launches of the country’s most powerful rockets.

Putin said the exercises were planned in November, but they came amid escalating tensions with the West over the Ukrainian crisis. Putin oversaw the test exercises at the Russian Defence Ministry’s headquarters, along with leaders from other ex-Soviet countries — Belarus, Armenia, Tajikstan, and Kyrgyzstan — who are now part of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

The Kremlin provided a look inside the Russian Defence Ministry’s headquarters, one of the first such looks into Putin’s massive command center:

