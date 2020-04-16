18 photos that prove Queen Elizabeth II loves to party

Reuters Queen Elizabeth drinking wine.

Queen Elizabeth II enjoys a good time as much as anyone else.

She knows how to make an entrance, whether on an elephant or in a convertible.

She loves a slice of cake, a glass of Champagne, and sharing a good joke with her loved ones.

While she has a royal image to maintain, Queen Elizabeth II also knows how to have a good time. Whether she’s touring other countries in convertibles, cracking a joke with family, or slicing into a cake, the Queen is out there living her best life.

Ahead of her upcoming 94th birthday, here are photos that prove the Queen knows how to party.

The Queen enjoys sharing a joke …

caption Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles at Braemar Highland Games.

While watching a tug-of-war contest at the Braemar Highland Games in Scotland, the Queen and Prince Charles shared a joke on the sidelines.

… and she’s often the one making them.

caption Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton.

At a children’s sporting event in Nottingham, England, the Queen made her granddaughter-in-law Kate laugh.

Queen Elizabeth knows how to deliver a toast.

caption Queen Elizabeth in 2015. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth toasted the guests at the state banquet at Schloss Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, after giving a speech.

She also enjoys a glass of Champagne.

caption Queen Elizabeth and former Lithuanian president, Valdas Adamkus.

At a state banquet in Lithuania, the Queen and then-Lithuanian President Valdas Adamkus tapped glasses. Queen Elizabeth loves Champagne and will drink a glass every night before bed, according to Town & Country.

She knows how to dress the part …

caption Queen Elizabeth wearing 3D glasses. source JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

At Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth wore 3D glasses to watch the recording of her Christmas message to the Commonwealth as it was broadcast in 3D for the first time.

… and has a fancy hat for every occasion.

caption Queen Elizabeth in 2008. source ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

As previously reported by Insider, the Queen and Prince Philip visited Google’s headquarters in 2008 and enjoyed watching a viral video of a laughing baby.

She enjoys the entertainment …

caption Queen Elizabeth at Technical University in Germany. source Michael Sohn/AP

During a reception at Technical University in Berlin, the Queen was greeted by a little robot that stood at attention and waved at her, prompting her to laugh, according to ABC.

… as well as mingling with celebrities.

caption Queen Elizabeth with Lady Gaga. source WPA Pool/Getty Images

In 2009, an unusually reserved Lady Gaga met with a smiling Queen Elizabeth following the Royal Variety Performance in Blackpool, England.

She knows how to make an entrance …

caption Queen Elizabeth visits India in 1961.

During the Queen’s Commonwealth tour of India in 1961, she, along with the Maharaja of Jaipur, visited the gates of the Jaipur Palace on the back of an elephant.

… like she did in the back of this white convertible.

caption Queen Elizabeth visits Pakistan in 1961.

During the 1961 tour, she waved to the crowds as she was driven through the streets of Karachi.

She’s always happy to greet strangers and loved ones alike.

caption Queen Elizabeth waves.

The Queen is seen greeting people from her car. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the Queen was gifted with a fake hand to use should her arm ever get tired from waving to her adoring public.

She’s not afraid to embrace local customs.

caption Queen Elizabeth in Tuvalu in 1982.

While touring the South Pacific in 1982, Queen Elizabeth was crowned with a headdress of frangipani flowers by two local women.

And she isn’t scared of hosting large crowds.

caption Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at the 12th Commonwealth Games.

In 1982, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth greeted the crowds when they attended the 12th Commonwealth Games in Australia.

She gets a giggle from celebrating sporting events …

caption Queen Elizabeth in Slovakia.

In Bratislava, Slovakia, Queen Elizabeth decided to meet with some of the hockey players before the match began.

… and is happy to participate in games herself.

caption Queen Elizabeth at the King George VI Day Centre.

According to the Telegraph, the Queen made a trip to the King George VI Day Centre (named after her father) to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2018. While there, she enthusiastically watched a fitness class where 80- and 90-year-old women lifted balls above their heads. She even asked to hold one herself and was surprised how light it was.

The Queen has a bit of a sweet tooth, whether it’s her own birthday cakes …

caption The Queen and “The Great British Bake Off” winner Nadiya Hussain. source John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images

As previously reported by Business Insider, Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday cake was prepared by “The Great British Bake-Off” winner Nadiya Hussain.

… or cutting the honorary first slice of cake at events.

caption Queen Elizabeth cutting a slice of cake at Royal Albert Hall. source Getty Images / Chris Jackson

The Queen was overjoyed to cut the honorary first slice of cake at an event for the National Federation Of Women’s Institute at the Royal Albert Hall.

She also loves celebrating her own birthday.

caption Queen Elizabeth in 2016.

Queen Elizabeth was all smiles as she clapped on the proceedings at her 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor in 2016.

