PHOTO: Prince Charles And Camilla Attacked By Protestors In London

Photo: AP

Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, react as their car is attacked by angry protesters in London, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010. An Associated Press photographer saw demonstrators kick the car in Regent Street, in the heart of London’s shopping district. The car then sped off. Charles’ office, Clarence House, confirmed that “their royal highnesses’ car was attacked by protesters on the way to their engagement at the London Palladium this evening, but their royal highnesses are unharmed.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

