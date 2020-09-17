A wife took a hilarious snap of her husband driving and asked internet users to edit it with their own backgrounds

Sharea Overman People from around the world edited a picture of Nate Overman originally captured by his wife, Sharea.

Sharea Overman took a picture of her husband, Nate, while on a family road trip in Indiana on August 28.

In the photo, Nate was stretching his neck while in the driver’s seat. Sharea thought he was closing his eyes, but he was not asleep at the wheel.

Sharea pranked her husband by posting the photo on Facebook and asking users to edit it with different backgrounds, and it became a viral sensation.

“[People] told us that this is the first time they have truly laughed at something,” Sharea told Insider.

One wife’s prank on her husband, which started with a simple picture she took of him in the car, has gone viral on social media.

While driving through Indiana on a road trip on August 28, Sharea Overman noticed that her husband, Nate, looked suspiciously sleepy behind the wheel.

“I looked over and he was stretching his neck back, and with his sunglasses on, it looked like he was asleep,” Sharea told Insider.

“I asked, ‘Are you OK? Do you need me to drive?’ and he said, ‘No, I’m good!” she added.

As they drove along, Sharea got the idea to prank her husband. She snapped a photo of him and posted it to a photography group she belongs to on Facebook, asking people to edit the hilarious image and add their own backgrounds to the open window behind her husband.

Sharea said that the photo she captured is an apt description of Nate. He works as a truck driver and spends a lot of time driving, and the couple have three young children, so he’s often tired.

Sharea Overman People quickly started sending in their own creative edits.

Within 20 minutes, Sharea started getting responses from people who had made their own creative photo edits, and when she revealed her prank to Nate, she said he found it hilarious.

His favourite snap that an internet user tweaked is one that shows supermodel Christie Brinkley in a scene from the movie “National Lampoon’s Vacation.”

Sharea Overman One user turned the couple’s picture into an homage to ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation.’

In one rendition of the edited photo, Nate is shown driving the car, while Jim Carrey in a scene from the comedy “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” is shown out the window.

Sharea thought the hype was over after getting several responses from her Facebook photography group, but she said that a few days later, replies started flooding in from around the world.

A member of the Facebook photography group had taken a screenshot of Sharea’s photo of Nate and shared it on their page, and from there, attracted even more photo edits.

Sharea Overman The Overmans have spent hours looking through people’s creative edits.

“We’ve got messages from people in Australia, Denmark, Russia, Alaska, Hawaii, South Africa â€” it’s crazy,” Sharea said.

Another version of the photo shows Nate appearing to kiss a ferret.

Sharea Overman Sharea Overman says the project has made for endless laughs.

Sharea said that she’s gotten several responses from people who say her prank has brought them joy in a difficult time.

“We’ve had messages from people telling us how awful this year has been for them,” she said. “They told us that this is the first time they have truly laughed at something, and it has brought a smile to their face.”

