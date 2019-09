Pope Francis was presented with a life-size chocolate statue of himself on Wednesday from 20 amateur chocolatiers, according to The Daily Mail.

Here is a photo of Pope Francis marveling at the statue, via The Associated Press:

Here’s a better look at the statue itself. It was made of 1.5 tons of cocoa from Atitlan, in Guatemala:

